/US airport security chaos couldn’t have come at a worse time as DHS funding politics hits TSA screenings amid Iran war

The US airport security screening staff crisis is dragging on, as lawmakers could not agree on a budget for the Department of Homeland Security, which funds the Transportation Security Administration, responsible for the checks at hundreds of US airports. DHS has been without full funding since 14 February, creating a weeks-long gap that led to many TSA staff quitting or not reporting to work. Amid the Iran war, airports could become vulnerable to targeting by state or non-state actors.

Why security screenings by TSA is important for US airports

TSA, created after the 9/11 terror attacks, checks every passenger and bag before flights. Its main mandate is to stop attacks on planes and airports, and without checks, a passenger cannot fly.

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But now, Congress gridlock over DHS funding is affecting TSA shortages. Democrats and Republicans are unable to agree on a funding deal for DHS, and by implication, TSA.

Funding gridlock over ICE is affecting entire DHS budget

The disputes involve immigration enforcement policies and ICE funding. Democrats refuse to approve money for DHS without reforms, while Republicans tie DHS funding to strict immigration rules. Both sides are digging in, even as ICE has now been deployed at some airports. President Donald Trump even threatened to deploy the National Guard at airports.

TSA officers are 'essential' to security, but many are working without pay

Many TSA officers are staying away, and several of those at airports are working without pay. Since they are classified as “essential”, TSA officers must show up for work, pay or no pay. According to some reports, up to 10 per cent of TSA officers called in sick on a single day.

More than 360 resigned since the shutdown began. Many of them are missing out on paying rents and face evictions, while others are doing second jobs to pay bills.

Screening lines grow at airports; ICE stand‑ins cannot fill gaps

Wait times at some airports, including Atlanta and Houston, are up to four hours, as staffing gaps have directly led to slow screening lines.

Small airports could partially close if screening fails, given that it is mandatory for flying.

ICE agents are not specifically trained in TSA-level security screening. They cannot operate X-ray machines or interpret explosive detection results. At best, they can check IDs and immigration status of passengers.

American airports are vulnerable to security breaches right now

The combination of untrained personnel, lesser-trained screeners from TSA, and fears over ICE agents could expose airports to serious security concerns even as global tensions rise due to the Iran war.

Intelligence agencies have warned of attempts to target US interests abroad and at home. Airports are very symbolic and practical targets, going by past experience. Any attack could potentially cause mass casualties, disrupt commerce, and shatter public confidence.

Long lines mean less focus on security, and fewer trained eyes mean a greater risk of dangerous items slipping through. Unpaid workers under stress are more likely to make errors.

TSA chief issues warning

The acting TSA chief, Ha Nguyen McNeill, told Congress that budget uncertainty will “pose significant challenges” to security operations.

The political fights in Washington over funding DHS could have dire consequences on the front lines of national security.

An unfunded DHS and a depleted TSA can expose the homeland of America to threats from enemies who are constantly watching for weaknesses. This risk of airports becoming sitting ducks rises at a time when adversaries have the intent to strike the mainland.

It is time for US lawmakers to reach a DHS funding deal, or airport security may worsen, as does the risk to American travellers and the nation itself.