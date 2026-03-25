/Kuwait airport hit by drone strike, fuel tank catches fire; no closure reported

A fuel tank at the Kuwait International Airport was up in flames after a drone strike on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. Kuwait's Civil Aviation Authority said on the social media platform that there was infrastructure damage, but no casualties were reported. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, citing its spokesman, Abdullah al-Rajhi, said it had initiated emergency procedures and that firefighting teams and agencies were being deployed to contain the blaze.

The Kuwait Army on Wednesday morning said that its air defences are engaged in repelling missiles and drones. “The Kuwaiti air defences are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks. The General Staff of the Army notes that any explosion sounds heard are the result of air defence systems intercepting the hostile attacks. Everyone is requested to adhere to the security and safety instructions issued by the competent authorities.”

An IRGC statement read that, “precision-guided liquid- and solid-fuel missile systems and attack drones” were fired "in the hearts of occupied territories.”

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Is Kuwait airport open?

There is no report of Kuwait airport being closed. Kuwait Airways was scheduled to operate from and to Cairo on March 26. The flights will go via Dammam Airport in Saudi Arabia, and at least four weekly flights will be operated on Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday. The civil aviation authority has directed to protect the rights of affected passengers and mandated a full refund of the affected passengers within 15 days. This is at least the fourth attack in the largely commercial airport, a radar system strike on March 14, a previous fuel tank hit on March 8 and another attack on the airport Terminal on February 28.