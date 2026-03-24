/Narendra Modi says India has enough crude oil reserves- How much oil does India have?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the budget session of the Parliament, addressing the escalating conflict in West Asia, assured that India has adequate crude oil supply and storage arrangements. The war in West Asia has reached its fourth week, creating a major disruption in the global energy market. India, which is dependent on the Middle East for roughly 40 per cent of the country’s oil imports and 60 per cent of its gas are also gradually facing the squeeze.

“West Asian war has impacted us all. I want to express the government's stance on this war in front of the House and the people of India. This war has been going on for over 3 weeks. It has created a serious fuel issue in the world. The situation in India is worrying too. This has impacted our ways of business,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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How much oil does India have?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that there is no energy security crisis in India. He said that the supply of petrol and diesel remains smooth across the country. He suggested that India has more than 5.3 million metric tonnes of strategic petroleum reserves, and is also working on arranging an additional 6.5 million metric tonnes of storage.

"Along with that, India's refining capacity has also been increased in the past 10 years. I want to assure the country that India has enough crude oil storage and non-stop supply arrangements,” said Modi. He also claimed that the Union Government is constantly in contact with suppliers from different countries, and the effort is to ensure that oil and gas supplies continue from the sources wherever possible.

Junior Petroleum Minister Suresh Gopi told Parliament on Monday, citing data released by the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Ltd, India has 3.372 million tons of Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), which is two-thirds of its maximum capacity. These number is excluding the total refined petroleum products like petrol and diesel. According to various estimates, India needs 5.5 million barrels of crude oil daily. According to Gopi, the SPR can last for 74 days. Further, India holds 4.98 billion barrels of proven oil reserves, 0.28 per cent of global oil reserves and an Indian production capacity that meets only 15-18 per cent of total Indian demand.

"Govt has constituted 7 empowered groups to evolve strategies on fuel, supply chains, fertilisers, among others," said PM Modi. He further assured that, irrespective of the crisis, maintaining growth is their responsibility.