/'A universal joke': Rahul Gandhi attacks Narendra Modi over foreign policy amid Iran war

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched an attack targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy, suggesting that India has been sidelined, also alleging that Prime Minister Modi was "compromised". While speaking in a press briefing, Rahul Gandhi responded to the reports that Pakistan could facilitate a potential high-stakes peace talks between Iran and the US. He slammed Modi, calling his foreign policy “a universal joke”. He accused PM Modi of committing a “structural blunder”.

"Our foreign policy is Prime Minister Modi's personal foreign policy. You can see the result of this. It's a universal joke. Everybody considers it a universal joke," said Rahul Gandhi. He added that Trump knows how to manipulate Modi and suggested he is under “100 per cent control of Trump.” He further accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of compromising Indian national interest.

“Prime Minister Modi will do whatever Israel and the US want,” said Gandhi. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said, highlighting the war in West Asia, that “the situation gave India an opportunity to assert itself as Vishwaguru”. The Indian government should answer how they “let that opportunity go.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Government of India has requested an all-party meeting on March 25, 2026, to discuss the escalating West Asia crisis. The move comes amid reports of an LPG crisis and unstable market conditions caused by tensions in the region. On Tuesday, Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the Government of India's handling of the conflict in West Asia. Meanwhile, CPI(M) MP John Brittas cited a 2003 resolution condemning the US war on Iraq and urged for a similar resolution condemning the US war on Iran.