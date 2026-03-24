/Indian LPG tankers Jag Vasant and Pine Gas cross Strait of Hormuz amid Iran conflict disruption

Indian LPG tankers Jag Vasant and Pine Gas had transited through the Strait of Hormuz. This comes amid the US-Israel war on Iran, which resulted in the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation. Videos and Photos of the vessels were shared by the News agency ANI, after the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways confirmed that two Indian LPG carriers have crossed the vital trade choke point.

All we know about Jag Vasant and Pine Gas

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The two vessel started their journey from the Persian Gulf on Monday, March 22, carrying roughly 92,612 metric tonnes, a day of India's supply of Liquid Petroleum Gas and 60 Indian seafarers together. Jag Vasant, owned by the Great Eastern Shipping, is expected to arrive at Kandla port on March 26, and Pine Gas Owned by Seven Islands Shipping, is scheduled to arrive at New Mangalore port on the morning of March 27. Chartered by Bharat Petroleum, Jag Basant loaded its cargo in Kuwait, while Pine Gas, chartered by Indian Oil Corporation, loaded its cargo at the Ruwais port in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as reported by Reuters. Both the ship transited through Iranian territorial waters between Iran's Larak and Qeshm islands, to make their identity known to the Iranian authorities as they navigated close to the strait.

Which Indian ships have reached, and how many are stranded?

MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi, carrying about 92,712 tonnes of LPG, have reached Indian ports in Mundra, Gujarat, and Kandla port, Gujarat, on March 16 and March 17, respectively. While two other Indian-flagged oil tankers, Jag Laadki reached Mundra on March 18, and Jag Prakash previously crossed the Hormuz, is en route to Tanzania. 24 other Indian-flagged vessels are on the 22 are on the West side of the Strait, that is, they are still stuck on the Strait.