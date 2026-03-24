/'Stay out of the headlines': Trump's wrestler friend Markwayne Mullin confirmed as new DHS chief, to replace Kristi Noem

A month into a crippling partial government shutdown, the US Senate on Monday confirmed President Donald Trump's friend and longtime ally Markwayne Mullin as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Mullin, a 48-year-old Republican and former Oklahoma senator, was approved by a 54-45 vote. He succeeds Kristi Noem, who was dismissed earlier this month following criticism over her handling of a large-scale immigration operation in Minnesota. During that operation, federal agents fatally shot two protesters who were US citizens.

Mullin wants DHS to stay out of the headlines

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At his Senate confirmation hearing last week, Mullin, a former wrestler and martial arts fighter, outlined his priorities for the department, including efforts to reduce the public visibility of DHS and its enforcement arm, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). "My goal in six months is that we're not the lead story every single day," Mullin told lawmakers. "I want to protect the homeland. I want to bring peace of mind. I want to bring confidence back to the agency."

He also indicated he would consider requiring judicial warrants for certain immigration enforcement actions, a proposal backed by Democrats as part of ongoing negotiations over DHS funding.

DHS funding lapsed

Funding for the department has lapsed since February 14, amid a standoff in Congress over proposed changes to immigration enforcement policies. The shutdown has affected multiple DHS operations, including the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which oversees airport security screening.

Many TSA personnel across the country have continued working without pay during the month-long funding lapse. More than 300 employees have resigned since the shutdown began, contributing to longer wait times and delays at several airports.

ICE agents to be deployed at airports?