/8 or 80 dead? Conflicting tolls emerge as Colombian military C-130 Hercules plane crashes with 125 on board; Prez Petro shares video | Watch

At least eight people were killed, and dozens more were injured after a Colombian military aircraft carrying 125 people crashed moments after takeoff on Monday (Mar 23), officials said. The C-130 Hercules went down shortly after departing from Puerto Leguizamo, a remote town near Colombia’s southern borders with Ecuador and Peru. While officials say eight people were killed in the crash, unnamed military sources have painted a far grimmer picture, suggesting up to 80 people may have perished. Visuals of the crash showed burning debris scattered across dense jungle, with thick smoke rising above the tree line.

Eight or eighty killed?

Putumayo governor Jhon Gabriel Molina, in a video statement, confirmed the death toll and said at least 83 people had been injured. Investigators, he added, were still trying to piece together what went wrong.

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According to an AFP report, earlier, a military source had suggested a far grimmer picture. The unnamed individual told the news agency that as many as 80 people might have died. At the same time, officials were also reporting that around 40 survivors had been found. The numbers, for now, remain unclear.

Crash comes amid tense anti-drug trafficking operations

The region where the crash occurred has seen intense military operations in recent weeks. Colombian and Ecuadorian forces have been targeting drug trafficking groups and armed militias operating along the border.

Images from the site showed civilians moving cautiously around the wreckage, including the aircraft’s broken tail marked FAC 1016. Flames continued to burn as responders struggled to secure the area.

President Gustavo Petro shared footage showing the aircraft struggling to gain altitude before plunging. He called it a "horrific accident" and pointed to the need for modernising Colombia’s military equipment, though he stopped short of linking that directly to the crash.

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"Deeply painful event"

Defence Minister Pedro Sanchez called the crash a "deeply painful event" and said military teams were on their way to the remote location. "May our prayers bring some measure of comfort," he said, while stressing that it was too early to determine the cause.

General Carlos Fernando Silva Rueda confirmed that 114 troops and 11 crew members were on board. They had been travelling between two Amazon outposts. The area itself has slowed rescue efforts. "The airport is small, and there are several difficulties", Molina said, referring to the evacuation of the injured and the recovery of bodies.

A pattern of accidents emerging?