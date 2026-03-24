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Kim Jong Un issues 'merciless' nuclear warning amid Iran war — are the North Korean leader FOMO memes about to turn real?

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Mar 24, 2026, 06:21 IST | Updated: Mar 24, 2026, 06:21 IST
Kim Jong Un issues 'merciless' nuclear warning amid Iran war — are the North Korean leader FOMO memes about to turn real?

This picture taken on March 22, 2026 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 23, 2026 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) attending the First Session of the 15th Supreme People's Assembly at Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The internet’s "FOMO Warlord" has officially decided his war readiness. After weeks of being the subject of viral memes portraying him as a dejected observer of the US-Iran conflict, Kim Jong Un has declared the nation’s nuclear status "irreversible" and "non-negotiable."

North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has vowed that his country is not stepping back from nuclear weapons. Not now, not later, not ever. In a speech that sounded less like routine policy and more like a warning, the North Korean leader declared that his country's nuclear status is "irreversible". No ambiguity, no room for negotiation. The statement came just a day after Kim was reappointed as head of the State Affairs Commission, the country’s top decision-making body. Kim's statement comes as memes on the North Korean leader's alleged FOMO over not being a part of the war between the US, Israel and Iran continue to flood the internet.

Also read | 'A moment of silence for the 0.07%': Internet reacts as Kim Jong Un’s ‘perfect’ election marred by rare dissent

What did Kim Jong Un say?

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According to state media reports published Tuesday (Mar 24), speaking at North Korea’s rubber-stamp legislature, Kim laid out what he called an "aggressive" push to strengthen the country’s nuclear arsenal. "We will continue to firmly consolidate our status as a nuclear-armed state as an irreversible course, while aggressively stepping up our struggle against hostile forces," he said.

Also read | North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un takes heir apparent Ju Ae shooting: Photoshoot or show of strength amid Iran war?

He framed it as a constitutional duty. The country, he said, would continue to "expand and advance". He said that, "we will, in line with the mission entrusted by the Constitution of the Republic …., further expand and advance our self-defensive nuclear deterrent. Kim framed the expansion of Pyongyang's nuclear capabilities as "entirely justified".

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At one point, Kim stressed that nuclear forces would be kept in a state of "precise readiness" to counter what he described as "strategic threats".

“Mercilessly”: Kim Jong Un's chilling warning to South Korea

In a lengthy address reported by the Korean Central News Agency, Kim touched on everything from defence and nuclear policy to the economy and ties with Washington and Seoul.

South Korea, in particular, came in for direct criticism. Kim described it as "the most hostile state" and said Pyongyang would deal with it "thoroughly". The warning did not stop there. Any move seen as an infringement, he said, would be met "mercilessly, without the slightest consideration or hesitation".

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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