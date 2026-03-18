/'A moment of silence for the 0.07%': Internet reacts as Kim Jong Un’s ‘perfect’ election marred by rare dissent

In a statistical "miracle" that has sent social media into a frenzy of dark humour, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has secured a 15th Supreme People’s Assembly win with a near-impossible figure of 99.93% votes. This is from another figure of 99.99% voter turnout. While the Workers’ Party claimed 99.93% of the total vote, state media outlet KCNA made the unprecedented move of acknowledging a 0.07% dissent rate—the first time "No" votes have been admitted since 1957. The numbers have sent netizens into a frenzy with users on X (formerly Twitter) joking about a "summer population decrease" for the brave 0.07%. Here's all you need to know.

99.99% Turnout: How Kim Jong Un's '15th Assembly' Reset Works

In the elections that were held to choose members of the 15th Supreme People’s Assembly, the country’s legislature, almost every eligible voter turned up. According to official data, only a tiny fraction, 0.0037%, were unable to vote due to being overseas or at sea. An even smaller share, 0.00003%, abstained.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On the ballot, the outcome was just as overwhelming. Of those who voted, 99.93% supported the candidates. Just 0.07% voted against.

Who are the 0.07%? North Korea Admits "No" Votes for the first time in 69 years

That 0.07% figure, small as it is, stands out for another reason. It is the first time since 1957 that North Korean state media has acknowledged any level of opposition in a Supreme People’s Assembly election.

Outside observers have long described these polls as tightly controlled exercises rather than competitive elections. But even within that context, the admission of dissent, however minor, is unusual.

The number has set off a meme storm on social media with people joking about the fate of the 0.07% who didn't vote for North Korea Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.

“Moment of silence for the 0.07%,” one user wrote. Another quipped, “That 0.07% just became the most wanted people in the country.”

"God waiting to receive the 0.07% who didn't vote for him," said a third. Let's take a look at the choicest memes on Kim's 0.07% haters.

Is North Korea Defining South Korea as a 'Hostile State' in the New Constitution?

This remains a key question after the 15th Supreme People’s Assembly. Observers are keenly keeping an eye on whether, after years of hostility, North Korea will finally formally define its relationship with South Korea as openly hostile within its legal framework.