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  • /Watch: ‘Shield of the Americas, or shackles?’ China mocks Trump with AI video of eagle trapping doves. Here's what it means

Watch: ‘Shield of the Americas, or shackles?’ China mocks Trump with AI video of eagle trapping doves. Here's what it means

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Mar 14, 2026, 10:10 IST | Updated: Mar 14, 2026, 10:10 IST
Watch: ‘Shield of the Americas, or shackles?’ China mocks Trump with AI video of eagle trapping doves. Here's what it means

China mocks Trump's Shield of the Americas with AI-generated video Photograph: (Screenshot/Video/X)

Story highlights

Shield of the Americas, or shackles of the Americas?: The Chinese Embassy in Washington has sparked a fresh diplomatic row after briefly posting—and then deleting—an AI-generated animation mocking President Donald Trump’s "Shield of the Americas" summit. Watch it here

China’s embassy in Washington briefly posted an AI-generated video mocking a security summit hosted by US President Donald Trump, days after the POTUS took the stage, warning about "hostile foreign influence". The short animation appeared on Wednesday on the embassy’s X account before being removed early Friday. Produced by Xinhua News Agency, the video carried the title “Shield of the Americas, or shackles of the Americas?” It comes as the US continues to be engaged in a war against Iran in West Asia. The conflict began on Feb 28, with the US and Israel launching pre-emptive strikes under Operation Epic Fury and Operation Lion's Roar.

Also read | 'Lie! lie! lie!': Iran mocks Trump' evil impulses over Minab school strike—Watch

Animated clip takes aim at Trump's security proposal

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The 18-second animation showed a bald eagle wearing a suit presiding over a group of white doves representing Latin American countries.

In the video, the eagle presses a red button that first triggers an atomic explosion before promising to "keep everyone safe" and showing a large red, white and blue shield as a symbol of protection.

Moments later, the shield transforms into a cage that traps the birds while the eagle says, "Relax, sometimes security comes with a little control."

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Watch it here:

Why did China post the video now?

The video was posted days after the Shield of the Americas Summit was held in Florida on March 7, 2026. The meeting brought together right wing and center right leaders from 12 Latin American countries: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guyana, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, and Trinidad and Tobago, attended the summit.

Also read | 'Nobel Cannibal': Khamenei’s X account posts ghastly Trump cartoon after POTUS floats Tomahawk theory on Iran school strike

Trump used the event to propose "hard power" against security threats. "We're working with you to do whatever we have to do. We'll use missiles. You want us to use a missile? They're extremely accurate," Trump told Latin American leaders.

"'Piu,' right into the living room," he said, mimicking the sound of a missile in flight. "That's the end of that cartel person. But we'll do whatever you need."

Tensions over China’s regional presence

Trump has repeatedly warned about China’s expanding footprint across Latin America.

In his 2025 inaugural address, he claimed China was operating the Panama Canal, a statement widely disputed by analysts.

At the time, a Hong Kong-based company controlled key port terminals near the canal. Last month, Panama’s highest court ruled the arrangement illegal, prompting criticism from Beijing.

Chinese officials described the decision as “shameful and pathetic,” accusing the United States of political pressure.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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