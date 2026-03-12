/North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un takes heir apparent Ju Ae shooting: Photoshoot or show of strength amid Iran war?

Why is Kim Jong Un’s daughter suddenly firing pistols in state photos?
New images show Kim Ju Ae shooting at a weapons factory alongside Kim Jong Un, sparking fresh speculation about succession in North Korea. Is this a staged photoshoot or a signal about the country’s next leader?
Kim Jong Un’s teenage daughter has once again appeared in North Korean state media, this time firing a pistol during a visit to a weapons factory. The images, released Thursday (Mar 12), have renewed speculation that she is being prepared as the country’s future leader.
The photos show Kim Ju Ae standing at a shooting range with one eye closed as she fires what appears to be a pistol. Flames can be seen bursting from the muzzle of the gun in the image circulated by state media.
According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the event took place at a major munitions factory that produces pistols and other portable light weapons.
Ju Ae has recently featured prominently in official photographs marking the final phase of the country’s ruling party congress.
The high visibility of her appearances has fueled ongoing speculation that she could one day succeed her father.
Images released by state media showed Kim Jong Un and his daughter touring the facility together while wearing matching leather jackets, a style often associated with authority in North Korea.
Officials were seen briefing the pair as they inspected the production lines inside the factory.
During the visit, Kim Jong Un also stepped into the factory’s shooting gallery to test a newly developed pistol.
State media reported that the North Korean leader praised the weapon and expressed satisfaction with its performance.
North Korea has been ruled for decades by the Kim family, whose leadership is tied to a powerful personality cult built around the "Paektu bloodline".
The family’s authority remains central to the political system in the isolated state.
Some analysts believe the images are carefully staged to shape Ju Ae’s public image.
Lim Eul-chul, a North Korea expert at South Korea's Kyungnam University, said the scene appears designed to portray her as a strong future leader.
Despite her young age, "it appears the regime is trying to cultivate the image of a strong and formidable woman," he told AFP.
Ju Ae was first introduced to the public in 2022 when she accompanied Kim Jong Un to observe an intercontinental ballistic missile launch.
Before that appearance, her existence had only been mentioned publicly by former NBA star Dennis Rodman after his visit to North Korea in 2013.