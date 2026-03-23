/What’s going on at Newark airport? Flight operations stopped after control tower evacuation

Operations at Newark Liberty International Airport were temporarily halted on Monday (March 23) morning after air traffic controllers evacuated the control tower due to a reported burning odor, officials said. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the incident occurred around 7:30 am local time when staff detected a smell linked to an elevator. Although no fire was found, the situation prompted an immediate evacuation as a precaution.

What's happening at Newark Liberty International Airport?

As a result, both incoming and outgoing flights were paused while authorities assessed the situation. The FAA noted that air traffic control operations would be shifted to a backup facility during the disruption. A ground stop, one of the strictest traffic control measures, was implemented, requiring eligible aircraft to remain grounded until conditions were cleared. The disruption followed a separate overnight incident at LaGuardia Airport, where an Air Canada aircraft collided with a fire truck. The crash resulted in the deaths of both pilots and left dozens of passengers injured.

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"Arrivals and departures are temporarily paused at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey after air traffic controllers evacuated the tower because of a burning smell coming from an elevator," the FAA said in a statement. "It happened around 7:30 am local time on Monday, March 23."



Emergency responders transported 41 individuals to hospitals after the collision, with several reported in serious condition. Many were later discharged after receiving treatment. Newark Liberty is one of the primary airports serving the New York City region and ranks among the busiest, alongside John F. Kennedy International Airport.