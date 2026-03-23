/LaGuardia airport plane crash: Air Canada flight collides with fire truck, two pilots killed, dozens injured in runway disaster. What we know so far

Authorities confirmed that both the pilot and co-pilot lost their lives in the collision, making them the only fatalities reported so far. Emergency crews rushed to the scene, working through the night to rescue passengers and contain the situation. The force of the crash destroyed the front section of the aircraft, leaving little chance of survival for those in the cockpit. Officials expressed condolences to the victims’ families while emphasizing the seriousness of the incident and the ongoing investigation into how such a deadly runway collision occurred.