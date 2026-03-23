/LaGuardia airport plane crash: Air Canada flight collides with fire truck, two pilots killed, dozens injured in runway disaster. What we know so far

On Sunday (March 22), Air Canada Express flight crashed into a fire truck at LaGuardia, killing both the pilots and injuring dozens, forcing airport shutdown as investigation underway
A tragic accident unfolded late on Sunday (March 22) night at New York’s LaGuardia Airport when an Air Canada Express regional jet collided with a fire rescue vehicle on the runway. The crash occurred around 11:40 pm, triggering a massive emergency response. The aircraft, arriving from Montreal, hit the vehicle as it crossed the runway for a separate incident. The impact caused catastrophic damage to the plane’s cockpit, leaving the aircraft tilted on the tarmac and marking one of the most serious ground collisions in recent US aviation history.
Authorities confirmed that both the pilot and co-pilot lost their lives in the collision, making them the only fatalities reported so far. Emergency crews rushed to the scene, working through the night to rescue passengers and contain the situation. The force of the crash destroyed the front section of the aircraft, leaving little chance of survival for those in the cockpit. Officials expressed condolences to the victims’ families while emphasizing the seriousness of the incident and the ongoing investigation into how such a deadly runway collision occurred.
At least 41 passengers and crew members were taken to hospitals following the crash, with several reported to have serious injuries. Fortunately, many were later discharged after receiving treatment. Two firefighters inside the rescue vehicle were also hospitalised but remained in stable condition. Emergency response teams acted quickly, deploying medical aid and securing the crash site. The rapid response likely prevented further casualties, as first responders coordinated evacuation efforts and ensured that all injured individuals received immediate care.
Images from the crash scene reveal extensive damage to both the CRJ-900 aircraft and the fire rescue truck involved. The plane’s nose was largely destroyed, while the vehicle appeared overturned after the collision. Debris was scattered across the runway, and emergency vehicles surrounded the wreckage with flashing lights. The aircraft, operated by Jazz Aviation under the Air Canada Express brand, had been landing when the collision occurred. The visual aftermath highlights the intensity of the impact and the dangers of runway operations.
Following the crash, authorities immediately halted all flights at LaGuardia Airport, one of New York City’s busiest travel hubs. The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop, with the airport remaining closed for several hours to allow investigation and cleanup. Hundreds of flights were canceled, disrupting travel plans for thousands of passengers. Officials also warned of traffic delays and road closures around the airport, urging people to avoid the area as emergency crews and investigators continued their work.
The National Transportation Safety Board has launched a full investigation into the crash, deploying a specialized team to examine the scene. Early reports indicate the aircraft struck the fire truck while it was crossing the runway, but the exact cause remains unclear. Investigators will analyze flight data, communication records, and operational procedures to determine what went wrong. The incident raises serious questions about runway safety protocols and coordination between aircraft and ground vehicles at major airports.