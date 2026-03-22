/Aviation crisis: TSA unpaid, Donald Trump proposes ICE takeover of airport security

US President Donald Trump has proposed a radical restructuring of national airport security on Saturday (Mar 21). The proposal suggested a shift from standard civilian-led protocols toward a high-intensity enforcement model spearheaded by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The rhetoric centers on a dual-purpose mission that restores perceived "freedom" to travel hubs and initiates a sweeping crackdown on undocumented individuals. This come as the country is experiencing a partial government shutdown specifically affecting the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Trump’s vision involves deploying "patriotic ICE Agents" to airports to oversee security operations "like no one has ever seen before." This move implies a departure from the current Transportation Security Administration (TSA) model, which focuses primarily on screening for prohibited items and maintaining safety through administrative checks. He took to Truth Social and said, “If the Radical Left Democrats don’t immediately sign an agreement to let our Country, in particular, our Airports, be FREE and SAFE again, I will move our brilliant and patriotic ICE Agents to the Airports where they will do Security like no one has ever seen before, including the immediate arrest of all Illegal Immigrants who have come into our Country, with heavy emphasis on those from Somalia, who have totally destroyed, with the approval of a corrupt Governor, Attorney General, and Congresswoman, Ilhan Omar, the once Great State of Minnesota. I look forward to seeing ICE in action at our Airports. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
He emphasised on active surveillance, focused on identifying and detaining non-citizens. With that, he suggested immediate interdiction, which means to arrest illegal immigrants upon entry or during transit. In essence, his post mentioned localised targeting and specifically pointed at certain immigrant communities, particularly those from Somalia.
The Minnesota Context
A significant portion of the proposal focuses on Minnesota, which Trump claims has been "totally destroyed" by its current leadership, including Governor Tim Walz and Representative Ilhan Omar. By linking airport security to the social and political landscape of a specific state, the president is framing aviation safety not just as a matter of counter-terrorism but as a front line in the broader debate over immigration policy and state governance.