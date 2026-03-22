/Aviation crisis: TSA unpaid, Donald Trump proposes ICE takeover of airport security

Trump’s vision involves deploying "patriotic ICE Agents" to airports to oversee security operations "like no one has ever seen before." This move implies a departure from the current Transportation Security Administration (TSA) model, which focuses primarily on screening for prohibited items and maintaining safety through administrative checks. He took to Truth Social and said, “If the Radical Left Democrats don’t immediately sign an agreement to let our Country, in particular, our Airports, be FREE and SAFE again, I will move our brilliant and patriotic ICE Agents to the Airports where they will do Security like no one has ever seen before, including the immediate arrest of all Illegal Immigrants who have come into our Country, with heavy emphasis on those from Somalia, who have totally destroyed, with the approval of a corrupt Governor, Attorney General, and Congresswoman, Ilhan Omar, the once Great State of Minnesota. I look forward to seeing ICE in action at our Airports. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”