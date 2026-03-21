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Iran war: Trump changing tactics, preparing for use of ground troops?

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Mar 21, 2026, 14:57 IST | Updated: Mar 21, 2026, 14:57 IST
Iran war: Trump changing tactics, preparing for use of ground troops?

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Though, it was unclear under what circumstances the United States President would authorise the use of troops on the ground in Iran war.

It's been almost three weeks since US and Israel have been carrying out air strikes on Iran but now there could be a change of tactics by the United States. According to CBS news that has citied sources, Pentagon officials have made detailed preparations for deploying ground forces into Iran.

Specific requests for preparing such an offensive in the Iran war have been submitted by military commanders to Donald Trump, said the sources. Though, it was unclear under what circumstances Trump would authorise the use of troops on the ground.

During a press briefing at the Oval office on Thursday, Trump was faced by this question but he denied any such plans by saying "No, I'm not putting troops anywhere," and added, "If I were, I certainly wouldn't tell you."

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On the similar matter, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "It's the job of the Pentagon to make preparations in order to give the Commander in Chief maximum optionality, it does not mean the President has made a decision, and as the President said in the Oval Office yesterday, he is not planning to send ground troops anywhere at this time."

According to CBS elements of the 82nd Airborne Division are being deployed into the Middle East region. Three warships carrying 2,200 Marines from an expeditionary unit departed California earlier this week. It was the second such Marine unit sent since the war began

This kind of validates to some extent Pentagon's effort to expand military options in Iran war.

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Trump considering "winding down" military operations?

Meanwhile, Trump on Friday (Mar 20) announced he is considering "winding down" military operations, claiming the US is "very close" to meeting its victory plan.

Taking to Truth Social, the POTUS laid out five "objectives" that the US has achieved or is "close to meeting". However, he did not lay down any immediate timeline or a confirmation of how close the five targets are to being achieved.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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