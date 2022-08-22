Ukraine bans Independence day celebrations as Russia launches rockets at locations near nuclear plant

Russia launched rockets early on Monday at cities in southern Ukraine, to the west of the continent's largest nuclear power plant, while Kyiv, the country's capital, has forbidden celebrations of the country's independence from Soviet authority this week out of concern for Russian assaults.

There have been requests for the demilitarisation of the area around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor complex, which is near to artillery and rocket fire, on the Russian-occupied south bank of the Dnipro River.

The frequent shelling, some of which grazed the plant, has been blamed on both Russia and Ukraine. Despite being controlled mostly by Ukrainian experts, it was taken over by Russian forces soon after their invasion of Ukraine in February.

At least four people were hurt by Russian rocket salvos that were launched overnight into Nikopol, across the Dnipro from Russian-occupied Enerhodar, where the Zaporizhzhia plant is located, as well as the surrounding Krivyi Rih and Synelnykovsky districts, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported on Telegram on Monday.

Son hugs his mom, during the evacuation from war-affected areas in eastern Ukraine, as Russia's attack in Ukraine continues, in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine August 20, 2022. Photo credits: Reuters

In addition, Ukraine said that Russia had launched a missile attack on Voznesensk, which is southwest of the nation's second-largest nuclear power plant.

In a phone discussion on Sunday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and US President Joe Biden emphasised the significance of protecting the safety and security of Ukraine's nuclear plants.

While reiterating their "steadfast commitment" to assist Ukraine in the situation, they also welcomed recent discussions on permitting a mission by the U.N. nuclear watchdog

On February 24, Russia launched a "special military operation" to demilitarise its smaller neighbour and defend Russian-speaking areas. Moscow is accused of pursuing an imperial-style war of conquest by Ukraine and its Western sponsors.

The war, which is the largest to affect Europe since World War Two, has destroyed towns and cities, claimed thousands of lives, driven millions from their homes, and widened the geopolitical divide between Russia and the West.

The fighting has been centred in the east and south where frontlines have remained virtually stagnant for weeks since Ukraine successfully resisted a Russian assault to capture Kyiv early in the conflict.

CELEBRATING INDEPENDENCE DAY IS PROHIBITED

Prior to Wednesday's 31st anniversary of Ukraine's independence from Russian-dominated Soviet government, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a warning about the possibility of additional serious attacks.

According to a statement made public by the Kyiv military administration and signed by its head Mykola Zhyrnov, big public events, demonstrations, and other commemorative gatherings have been outlawed in the capital city from Monday through Thursday owing to the potential for rocket strikes.

In the days leading up to Wednesday, which also happens to be the halfway point since Russia's invasion, Zelenskiy warned that Moscow might try "something extremely unpleasant."

Zelenskiy claimed that he had spoken with his French counterpart about "all the threats," and that he had also informed other world leaders, such as Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

In his nightly video message, Zelenskiy stated of Russia, "All of Ukraine's partners have been notified of what the terrorist state can prepare for this week."

Erdogan attempted to encourage communication, according to Gennady Gatilov, the Russian ambassador to the UN in Geneva, who was reported by The Financial Times in a piece that was published on Sunday.

However, he denied rumours that Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin had discussed meeting, claiming that there was no "practical basis for doing so," according to the ne

RUSSIA'S SMALL PROGRESS IN THE SOUTH

The city of Mykolaiv, a significant target in the south, has come under attack by Russian forces, according to the Ukraine's General Staff, which reported the development in its morning briefing on Monday.

Additionally, Russia was attempting to restore momentum in the direction of Pisky, Bakhmut, and Kramatorsk, important towns in the Donetsk province that together with the neighbouring Luhansk, which was taken by Moscow's forces earlier in the summer, make up the eastern Donbas region.

The Soledar, Zaytseve, and Bilogorivka regions near Bakhmut were heavily targeted by Russian artillery and multiple rocket launcher systems, according to an update from the Ukrainian military command.

The regional administration said that at least two citizens died. Russia denies committing civilian targets. The daughter of Alexander Dugin, an ultra-nationalist Russian theorist who favours Russia absorbing Ukraine, was killed in a suspected car bomb attack outside of Moscow, according to Russian authorities who are looking into the incident.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said there might be a connection to Ukraine, which a Zelenskiy advisor downplayed, even though investigators stated they were evaluating "all possibilities" while determining who was to blame.

Mykhailo Podolyak claimed on Ukrainian TV that Ukraine has nothing to do with this because it is neither a terrorist or criminal state like the Russian Federation.

