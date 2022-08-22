Germany: Topless protestors surround Olaf Scholz at a public event; demand ban on Russian gas imports

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was caught off guard during a public meeting on Sunday when two topless women protestors surrounded him, calling for an embargo on gas imports.

Reportedly, Scholz was speaking at the Federal Government's Open Day event at the Chancellery in Berlin when the incident transpired. In pictures taken before the act, the two women were on either side of Scholz and fully clothed.

However, after he started addressing the media, the two pulled off their tops and revealed a message ''gas embargo now" painted across their bodies. According to local media reports, the Chancellor's security guards immediately rushed after the act and attempted to whisk away the two ladies.

After some tussle, the two women were escorted off the spot with Scholz standing firm on his spot. However, this is not the first time that Scholz has had to face hostile reception during one of his public meet-ups.

Reportedly, last week during a visit to Neuruppin, a town in eastern Germany, Scholz was booed by the protestors.

Germany hasn't been able to get rid of Russian gas

It is pertinent to note that in the backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Germany, much like the other European nations has picked Kyiv's side. However, despite talking tough against Russia, Berlin hasn't been able to get rid of Russian oil and gas, which accounted for more than 55 per cent of its requirement in 2021.

The closure of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline for maintenance and the subsequent reduced capacity has brought down this figure to 20 per cent, leaving Germany in dire need of alternatives.

Such was Scholz's helplessness to get Nord Stream 1 to operate at its pre-war capacity that he received the delivery of the turbine at a Siemens factory in Berlin and taunted Moscow by remarking the turbine was working fine and that there was no reason it shouldn't take it back.

"The turbine works. There was nothing mystical to observe here. It's quite clear and simple. The turbine is there and can be delivered, but someone needs to say I want to have it" said Scholz.

(With inputs from agencies)



