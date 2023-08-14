UK: Two men injured after being stabbed in 'homophobic attack'

According to British media reports, two men were taken to the hospital after being stabbed in a homophobic attack outside a south London nightclub, on Sunday night (August 13). The Metropolitan police have said that they are treating the stabbings as homophobic.

The duo, one in their 20s and the other in their 30s, were on Clapham High Street at about 10:15 pm (local time) when they were targeted. The two men have since been treated in hospital and discharged.

The Met police said that they are searching for a suspect in the attack. Detective Inspector Gary Castle, said, "We are acutely aware of the shock this attack will cause members of the LGBT+ community and want to reassure people that an urgent investigation is ongoing to locate the person responsible."





More to follow...





