UK to remove Chinese-made surveillance equipment from sensitive govt sites; Beijing hits back

The United Kingdom (UK) will remove Chinese-made surveillance equipment from sensitive government sites. According to a report by the news agency Reuters early Thursday (June 8), the step is part of the government's latest plans to address national security concerns related to China. In a statement, the government said it would also commit to publishing a timeline for the removal of surveillance equipment produced by companies subject to China's National Intelligence Law from sensitive central government sites.

"By committing to this timeline, we are providing reassurance and urgency around the removal plans," the statement said without specifying the companies whose surveillance equipment would be removed.

Also read: Chinese surveillance camera firm advertises racial profiling technology in UK

Last year, the government told its departments to stop installing Chinese-linked surveillance cameras at sensitive buildings. And British lawmakers called for a ban on the sale and use of security cameras manufactured by Hikivision and Dahua, two partly state-owned Chinese firms.

The calls for a ban came over privacy fears and concerns of the companies' products being linked to human rights abuses in China, Reuters reported. China slams UK's decision: 'Urge them to stop political manipulation...' The Chinese government condemned the UK's decision to remove the Chinese-made surveillance equipment. In a statement issued on Tuesday, a spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Britain said, "We firmly oppose the UK’s deliberate misinterpretation of the relevant Chinese law and discrimination and suppression of Chinese companies."

The spokesperson said that Beijing always encouraged Chinese companies to conduct international investment and cooperation in accordance with market principles, international rules and local laws.

"We urge the UK side to stop political manipulation and provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for the normal operation of Chinese companies in the UK," the spokesperson added.

Earlier this year, Australia removed dozens of Chinese-made security cameras from the offices of politicians. At least 913 such cameras had been installed across over 250 Australian government buildings. On February 14, the government said that the CCTV cameras were not connected to the internet and were being removed as a precaution.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE