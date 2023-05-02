UK: Man dies after getting trapped in cave at indoor climbing centre

A man from Lancaster has died days after sustaining injured when he got trapped inside an indoor caving experience at a Lake District climbing centre. On April 22, Carl O'Keeffe, 49, of Lancaster became stuck in a cramped tunnel at Kong Adventure in Keswick. Emergency teams sent to free him included specialists in cave rescue.

He died at Cumberland Infirmary, Carlisle, on Sunday, reported the BBC.

O'Keeffe was there for his niece's birthday celebration on April 22 at the Kong Adventure Centre in Keswick, Cumbria, according to a report from Sky News.

He reportedly fell and got trapped within one of the facility's caves while carrying four kids, spending more than four hours there. Just after 3 o'clock, emergency services were called after staff failed to save him.

At the scene were members of the police, Cumbria Fire and Rescue, Keswick Mountain Rescue, Cumbria Ore Mines Rescue Unit, Great North Air Ambulance, and the North West Ambulance Service's Hazardous Area Response Team.

Parts of the climbing wall were dismantled with the assistance of staff and other visitors to make way for the caving tunnels.

O'Keeffe was transferred to the Cumberland Infirmary's intensive care unit in Carlisle with "crush injuries" after the rescue's long duration.

He died from multiple-organ failure, according to a Facebook post by his older sister, Olivia Short. She paid tribute her “beautiful, intelligent, fascinating brother”.

“At 3pm today I sat with Carl and said goodbye forever. He was my baby brother and over the last few years became my best friend,” Short wrote on Sunday.

Short, who was in the hospital with her brother since the accident, continued: “It became apparent that the injuries were severe and he would not be able to survive. He was then moved to a private room and I was able to stay with him so that he could die with some dignity.

“I’m broken-hearted,” she said. “As are the rest of our family.”

“We have been notified of an incident that took place at the Kong Adventure Centre, Keswick, and are investigating the matter, as the regulating body,” a Cumberland council spokesperson told the Mirror.

A Kong Adventure Centre spokesperson told The Guardian: “On Saturday 22 April, a member of the public became stuck in the cave system at Kong Adventure.

“Staff tried to help the man and followed all emergency procedures but it became apparent that outside assistance was needed.

“Fire crew, mountain rescue, cave rescue, paramedics and Kong staff then worked to extricate the casualty, who was taken to Carlisle hospital for further treatment.”