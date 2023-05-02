UK PM Rishi Sunak to recite Bible verse, lead procession with wife at King Charles III's coronation

At the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty will lead a procession of flag-bearers. A high-ranking cadet of the Royal Air Force (RAF) will carry the UK's flag.

In a series of announcements about the ceremonial duties to be performed at the historic moment when the 74-year-old monarch and his wife Camilla are officially crowned, the palace also confirmed that peers of Indian ancestry will take part in the ceremony, reported Business Insider.

As they present significant components of the royal regalia to King Charles, they will speak for the Muslim, Sikh, and Hindu faiths. One of the first processions into the Abbey will be made up of faith representatives of many religions, in keeping with the concept of diversity and inclusivity for the Christian ceremony.

"The first processions into Westminster Abbey will be made up of faith leaders and faith representatives followed shortly afterwards by representatives from His Majesty's Realms," the palace said.



"Flags of each Realm will be carried by national representatives accompanied by the Governors-General and Prime Ministers. Bearing the flag of the United Kingdom ahead of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty will be Cadet Warrant Officer Elliott Tyson-Lee," it said.

The ceremonial duties on the day involve carrying the regalia in the procession and presenting the items over to the King and Queen. As previously mentioned, Lord Narendra Babubhai Patel, 84, who represents the Hindu religion, will gift Charles with the Sovereign's Ring.

Lord Indrajit Singh, 90, of Sikh faith, will deliver the Coronation Glove, while Lord Syed Kamall, 56, of Indo-Guyanese origins, will present the Armills, or a pair of bracelets, on behalf of the Muslim faith. The Royal Robe will be brought to the King by 64-year-old Jewish baroness Gillian Merron.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Reverend Justin Welby, who will preside over the ceremony, has chosen those presenting the regalia on the recommendation of the British government.

In addition to dukes, bishops, peers, and retired generals, Francis Dymoke, a farmer, will serve as the King's Champion at the ceremony, which is steeped in royal tradition dating back to the 11th century.

"The title of King or Queen's Champion has been held by the Dymoke family since the Middle Ages. The King's Champion would previously ride on horseback into the Coronation Banquet and challenge any who doubted the right of The King or Queen to the throne," the palace revealed.



"There has not been a Coronation Banquet since that held by King George IV in 1821, so the Champion has instead undertaken a different role since, usually bearing a flag or Royal Standard," it noted.

