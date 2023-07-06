UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly warns against any direct attacks on Indian High Commission in London

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Thursday warned against any attacks on the Indian High Commission in London, saying that the direct aggressions are "completely unacceptable".

He further said that the UK government has made it clear to the Indian government and High Commissioner of India to Britain Vikram Doraiswami that the safety and security of staff at the High Commission is of paramount importance.

"Any direct attacks on the Indian High Commission in London are completely unacceptable," Cleverly tweeted on Thursday.

"Any direct attacks on the Indian High Commission in London are completely unacceptable," Cleverly tweeted on Thursday.

"We have made clear to @VDoraiswami (High Commissioner of India to Britain Vikram Doraiswami) and the Government of India that the safety of staff at the High Commission is paramount," he added.



We have made clear to @VDoraiswami and the Government of India that the safety of staff at the High Commission is paramount. — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) July 6, 2023 ×

Cleverly's comments came after posters of a pro-Khalistan rally in London on Saturday, July 8 emerged on social media.

The rally is reportedly being held in the name of a prominent Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) figure Harjit Singh Nijjar also known as Hardeep Singh Nijjar who was killed in a targeted shooting in the parking lot of a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18.

As per news agency ANI reports, the posters of the rally, that emerged on social media, contained threats to the Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami and Shashank Vikram, Consul General of India, Birmingham.

British High Commissioner to India responds to Cleverly's tweet British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis also responded to Cleverly's tweet saying that the UK government adheres to the safety of friends and colleagues and gives it utmost importance.

"To amplify the importance which @FCDOGovUK attaches to the safety and security of friends and colleagues, and their premises, at @HCI_London," he said in a tweet.

The posters, allegedly distributed by Khalistan extremist groups, containing threats to Indian diplomats are also reportedly being circulated in Canada. They have named Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma and the Consulate General of India, Toronto, Apoorva Srivastava.

India's foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar in New Delhi, reacting to the reports of the posters with the names of Indian diplomats said, "We have requested our partner countries, like Canada, UK, Australia, US that they should not give space to these Khalistanis."

"These radical extremist ideologies aren't good for us, them, or our ties. Will raise the issue of these posters," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

