Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice threatens to ‘besiege’ Indian missions on Independence Day

The secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), despite facing criticism and sparking outrage over its posters that targeted Indian diplomats, has terrorised to “besiege” Indian missions on Independence Day, according to a new report.

SFJ's legal counsel Gurpatwant Pannun released a video on Wednesday in which he made the latest threat referring to the plans of organising a 'Khalistan Freedom Rally' on Saturday, July 8, as per The Hindustan Times report.

“You just wait, this is a start. On August 15, the Sikh community is going to besiege every terror house that is an Indian embassy,” Pannun said.

The video was then further circulated by numerous newly created handles that appeared to be either operating from Pakistan or were pro-Pakistan.

The matter has now been brought to the notice of Canadian authorities by India. However, the threat is not only limited to India’s High Commission and two consulates in Canada but also encompasses the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and European nations, as it did with the rally that was conducted on June 8. Lack of action against SFJ encouraging the group As per the HT reports, a senior Indian official has expressed concerns over the absence of action against the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), like imposing a ban or declaring it a terrorist entity. That he said was encouraging SFJ.

With instances of grave attacks like arson at the Indian consulate in San Francisco, United States last week, and violation of the security perimeter of the Indian High Commission Ottawa on March 23 with smoke bombs used by pro-Khalistan protesters, the concern has already been elevated.

Pannun has made claims condemning India for the “assassination” of prominent SFJ figure Harjit Singh Nijjar on June 18 in the parking lot of a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), probing the killing, has not yet elucidated the motive behind it and is searching for the criminals.

As per Indian law enforcement, Nijjar was allegedly the head of the Khalistan Tiger Force and also faced multiple charges related to terrorism. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had also offered a reward of Rs 10 Lakh (12,126.94 US Dollars) for any information that could help in capturing him.

However, none of the charges against him were testified in the Canadian courts and SFJ has affirmed that it does not exercise violence.

Hours after the rumours of Pannun's death circulated on social media, he posted a video on Wednesday saying that the protests will be peaceful.

Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly called the threat to the Indian officials “unacceptable.” My comment regarding some of the promotional material circulating for a planned protest on July 8. pic.twitter.com/yYoWDCvAdi — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) July 4, 2023 ×

Minister of National Defence Anita Anand took to Twitter and said, “Canada will continue to ensure the safety of foreign diplomats in this country – and we take this responsibility seriously.”

(With inputs from agencies)

