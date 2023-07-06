US doing 'everything' for safety of Indians after consulate attacks, says ambassador Garcetti

US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti said Washington was doing 'everything' to ensure the safety of Indians after Khalistani extremists attacked the consulate office in San Francisco over the weekend.

"As a diplomat myself, we take any breaches seriously. People cannot be attacked or see acts of arson at places where they work. The US will do everything to protect them and their families with the help of law enforcement agencies. We will have this investigated," said Garcetti, who is currently in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal.

"I called the police chief when the attack in San Francisco took place and asked him to take immediate action. We will not leave any stone unturned to avoid future instances of violence," he added.

According to media reports, the Indian consulate was attacked on Sunday between 1:30 am to 2:30 am local time. Although the damage was limited, and no Indian personnel was injured, the incident drew widespread criticism. Many questioned the Biden administration for not securing an important foreign government office building.

The incident occurred just months after a similar attack on the consulate in March, which resulted in angry reactions from both the Indian government and the diaspora population.

The protesters, chanting pro-Khalistan slogans, managed to breach the makeshift security barriers set up by the local police and proceeded to place two Khalistani flags inside the Consulate premises. The flags were promptly removed by consulate personnel.

WATCH | US committee suggests inclusion of India into a 5-member grouping × Democracies are difficult: Garcetti During the media interaction, Garcetti also touched upon former president Barack Obama's comments that 'India could fall apart for failing to protect the minorities'.

"Democracies are difficult. It is not just about establishing democracy, it is also about maintaining democracy. We are here to engage with the nation, empower women and stand for LGBTQ rights," said Garcetti.

Notably, during PM Modi's state visit to the US, Obama did an interview with CNN wherein he said New Delhi risks "pulling apart" if the Muslim minority is not respected.

"If I had a conversation with Prime Minister Modi, who I know well, part of my argument would be that if you do not protect the rights of ethnic minorities in India, that there is a strong possibility at some point that India starts pulling apart," Obama said.

"We've seen what happens when you start getting those kinds of large internal conflicts. So that would be contrary to the interests not just of Muslim India but also of Hindu India," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)