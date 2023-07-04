Watch: Indian consulate in San Francisco set on fire by Khalistani extremists

The Indian consulate in San Francisco was again attacked by Khalistani extremists on Sunday. In a second attack within five months, the extremists briefly set the consulate on fire, before it was promptly suppressed by the San Francisco Fire Department. The incident has drawn condemnation from the US State Department. Some videos of the incident have been circulating on social media, although WION couldn’t verify the authenticity of the video.

ARSON ATTEMPT AT SF INDIAN CONSULATE: #DiyaTV has verified with @CGISFO @NagenTV that a fire was set early Sunday morning between 1:30-2:30 am in the San Francisco Indian Consulate. The fire was suppressed quickly by the San Francisco Department, damage was limited and no… pic.twitter.com/bHXNPmqSVm — Diya TV - 24/7 * Free * Local (@DiyaTV) July 3, 2023 ×

As reported by Diya TV, the consulate was attacked on Sunday between 1:30 am to 2:30 am (local time). The damage was limited, and no Indian personnel was injured. ANI reported that the Indian side has already informed local, state and federal authorities about the attack.

Why Indian consulate has been attacked now?

Sikh extremists in US and Canada blame India for the death of designated terrorist and Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who died last month in Canada’s Vancouver. The 45-year-old Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief was reportedly killed in inter-gang warfare on July 19. According to Hindustan Times, Nijjar had close links with the Khalistani terrorist organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), which is led by a US-based designated terrorist.