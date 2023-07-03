India's foreign minister Jaishankar flags Khalistani extremism to Canada, UK before propaganda rally

India's foreign minister Dr S. Jaishankar in New Delhi said that Russia's enhanced volumes of trade with Asian economies is because of the Ukraine conflict as the Western countries began closing their trade routes to Russia after that. Jaishankar also informed reporters in a separate comment that New Delhi has requested partner countries like Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia not to give space to the Khalistani separatists.



Flagged Khalistani extremism to partner countries: Jaishankar

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that said Khalistani terrorists have issued posters with names of Indian Diplomats in Canada ahead of a propaganda rally.

Reacting on the same, Jaishankar said, "We have requested our partner countries, like Canada, UK, Australia, US that they should not give space to these Khalistanis."

"These radical extremist ideologies aren't good for us, them, or our ties. Will raise the issue of these posters," he added.

The aforementioned posters have caused concerns for the Indian government as it has threatened the ambassador and consulate general in Toronto.

Earlier last month, a tableau parade was organised in Brampton that celebrated the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her bodyguards.

Last month while speaking at a town hall meeting at New Delhi's India International Centre, Jaishankar said that Canada appears to be driven by "vote-bank politics" and this has also impacted the ties between the two countries lately.

Also watch | Khalistan separatist group members deported from Philippines × Speaking to the reporters, Jaishankar said, "How Canada has dealt with the Khalistani issue is a longstanding issue for us, because very frankly, they seem to be driven by vote bank politics. Their responses have been constrained by what they regard as vote bank compulsions. We made it very clear that if there are activities which are permitted from Canada that impinge on our sovereignty, territorial integrity and our security, then we will have to respond."

"It is something which is a continuing conversation with Canada, not always satisfactory, but something on which we have been very clear. And over the last few years, you can see that this has impacted our ties in many ways," he added. Russia's enhanced ties with Asian economies amid Ukraine conflict Jaishankar said that Russia's trade routes with western nations were closed with many western countries following the war in Ukraine.

"Russia's main economic partner was the Western countries, after the Ukraine conflict that way was closed. Russia is turning towards Asia," Jaishankar said. Russia is turning towards Asia..our trade last year with Russia was $40 Bn, says EAM Jaishankar; Emphasises on India's own relationship with Russia pic.twitter.com/bMYsISJ6S2 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) July 3, 2023 × Furthermore, Jaishankar reflected on enhance volumes of trade between Russia and India in the months after the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine.

"Our trade before the Ukraine conflict [with Russia] was around 12-14 billion dollars, our trade last year was 40 billion dollars," he added.

"The Asian economy is becoming [Russia's] partners. I think we should not be worried about what they are doing with other countries, we should keep our own relationship with Russia going. The interest of the Indian people best served."

(With inputs from agencies)