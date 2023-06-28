Eric Garcetti says India and US have future of boundless opportunities

Eric Garcetti, the US Ambassador to India, said on Wednesday (June 28) that the ties between New Delhi and Washington are accelerating at breathtaking speed and have a future of "boundless opportunities".

Garcetti's comments came just a few days after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic State visit to the United States where Indian PM hailed momentous developments in another AI – America and India.

He said that India is a place where dreams become reality every day and both countries have so much in common. "Indian dreams and American dreams are two sides of the same coin...A young boy selling tea grows to lead India on a global stage," he remarked during an address at an event in IIT-Delhi.

Referring to PM Modi's visit and the meetings between both leaders, he said that he saw an "incredible celebration of the bond between the world's two great democracies" and added that he also witnessed the power of transformative friendship. "As PM Modi said, the scope of our cooperation is endless and the chemistry of our relations is effortless," Garcetti said.

Also read: Jaishankar says depth of India-Russia relations goes beyond defense dependencies

Garcetti said India and the US have the power to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. He said, "We have a future of boundless opportunities. We can stand together against coercion; we can stand together for peace."

he said that India conducts more military exercises with the US than with any other country and it is time for both nations to reframe their vision, reset it, and then make it real.

He weighed in on a range of issues, including human rights. Garcetti said the US will continue to engage with India on it "as we have always done, and as we do in all countries around the world".

Watch: Indian-manufacturer uses toxic substances in cough syrup × He also quoted Mahatma Gandhi: "Our ability to reach unity in diversity will be the beauty and test of our civilisation" and also added that the US and India together can build a bulwark against the "might makes right" mentality.

"As Vice President (Kamala) Harris said last week, reflecting on the lessons her grandfather, who helped fight for India's independence taught her, we must not only have democracy, but work to defend democracy," he said.

Also read: Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter safety flaws addressed, says report Eric Garcetti's comments on defence He said, "I hope soon we'll see the United States and India working together across the Pacific and into the Atlantic, from Central Asia to Southern Africa."

While mentioning the defence production, he said: "When the US and India work together to co-produce military equipment, we create a state-of-the-art system at a sustainable cost and with resilient supply chains for India, the US, and our partners."

"Through the co-production work that is already happening in airframes and engineering, and the planned work in aero engines, artillery, and ground vehicles, to name just a few, we are poised to further deepen co-production and tackle new opportunities -- some that we can't even imagine today," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE