/UFO files release was a dud? First tranche does not reveal much as Trump administration asks people to draw their own conclusions

The US Department of War (DoW) released the first tranche of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) and Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) files on Friday (May 8). Critics and experts are already saying there is not much new. Part of the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters (PURSUE), the release came after a directive from President Donald Trump for greater transparency on UAPs, extraterrestrial life, and related topics.

What's really new in the UFO files?

This is not the only dump, but part of an ongoing rolling release that will likely have new tranches every few weeks. The effort involves multiple agencies, including the Department of Defence (DoD), the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Department of Energy (DOE), the State Department, and others.

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The DoW aggregated and declassified material presented as never-before-seen or newly compiled and released them in full.

This includes some videos, recent military sensor data, and specific historical sections. The new aspect is that it centralised the documents in one public portal.

Some FBI files or Apollo-related imagery may have had partial prior leaks or releases, even as the government portrayed it as a broader, official dump.

US UFO files release: Much ado without new information?

The current release did not bring forth a great deal of new information, according to analysts and observers. Sceptics argue the UFO files continued a pattern of hyped releases yielding incremental, non-revolutionary information.

Reports in The New York Times and experts such as former AARO head Sean Kirkpatrick and author Garrett Graff described the initial files as murky, inconclusive blobs and dots.

It mostly contained grainy footage explainable by conventional means such as jet engines, diffraction patterns, balloons, and drones, consistent with prior declassifications.

There is no smoking gun in the releases so far, such as bodies of aliens, reverse-engineered aircraft, or clear admissions of extraterrestrial technology.

Some critics called it a distraction from current crises at home and abroad that the Trump administration is facing, with others using terms like "nothing burger" to describe it.

What was in the initial release of UFO files?

The files, hosted at war.gov/ufo, include declassified documents, eyewitness reports, intelligence summaries, diplomatic cables, photos, and videos.

The Friday release had around 162 files, including 120 Portable Document Format (PDF) documents, 28 videos, and 14 image files totalling more than 35 minutes of footage, according to reports.

Many of them concern unresolved cases the government cannot definitively identify due to insufficient data. Some are redacted for privacy or security reasons.

The files span from FBI records on flying discs from 1947 to 1968 all the way up to recent incidents such as military encounters with flying objects in the 2020s.

The FBI historical case files include 1947-era sightings and photos from Oak Ridge.

Also shared are federal law enforcement reports of hovering orbs and silent objects in the western United States.

What could be seen in the UFO files?

Military infrared or sensor footage showing objects with anomalous manoeuvres is on display, including a 90-degree turn by a craft travelling at low speed off Greece in 2023. There are other encounters in Iraq, Syria, and the Persian Gulf.

There are archival NASA and space exploration-related images, such as objects near the lunar horizon during Apollo missions, and audio of Gemini 7 astronauts reporting an object.

Various photos and videos of orbs, star-shaped objects, and clusters of dots are shared, but they are often murky or low-resolution.

Draw your own conclusions: US release of UFO files leaves more questions than answers

The Trump administration is asking people to make their own conclusions, presenting the report release as empowering public judgement. Some UAP enthusiasts found specific videos and manoeuvres interesting.

Yet, the files leave more questions than answers, as the site shared raw materials for public and private analysis with no official government conclusions provided on extraterrestrial origins or breakthroughs. Officials such as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Director of National Security Tulsi Gabbard emphasised "unprecedented transparency" and invited the public to review and draw their own conclusions.

But that is a Herculean task. The full analysis will take time.

Tens of millions of more UFO records on the cards?

While the initiative is noteworthy for its transparency, the fresh compilations of videos, photos, and reports do not deliver paradigm-shifting revelations in the first batch.

According to reports, Friday's release was the first tranche of a massive effort that could involve tens of millions of records. Some of these could focus on unresolved cases.

Trump administration supporters are calling it a step towards transparency that previous US governments did not match at this scale.