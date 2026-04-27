/Shopian madrasa sealed under UAPA; Mehbooba Mufti calls Move ‘flagrant injustice'

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday sealed a religious educational institution in south Kashmir’s Shopian district after declaring it an unlawful entity under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Reacting sharply to the move, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti termed the decision a “flagrant injustice” against underprivileged communities. She said the institution had long served as a beacon of affordable education for poor students and produced professionals who contributed to society. “Banning such institutions without solid evidence reflects prejudice and undermines the educational prospects of the disadvantaged,” she said.

The action follows an order issued by the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, targeting Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom, a madrasa located in the Imamsahib area of Shopian. Officials said the move was based on a detailed dossier submitted by the district police, citing alleged links between the institution and the banned Jamaat-e-Islami organisation.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to official sources, the madrasa also referred to as Darul Uloom Siraj-ul-Uloom has been under scrutiny for several years. Concerns were first raised in 2020 after multiple former students were reportedly found to have joined terror groups operating in south Kashmir. Authorities now claim to possess “credible intelligence inputs” suggesting involvement in activities related to radicalization and facilitation of unlawful networks.

Also read: Kashmir rallies for peace on Pahalgam attack anniversary in Gurez and Karnah

“The decision has been taken on the basis of concrete evidence indicating associations with proscribed organisations and activities prejudicial to national security,” a senior official said, requesting anonymity.

Also read: QR code system rolled out in Kashmir valley to boost tourist safety and trust

The institution, which has an enrollment of around 600 students, will now have its assets frozen and operations halted under provisions of the UAPA. Officials added that steps are being considered to ensure that affected students can continue their education through alternative arrangements. The move comes amid a broader crackdown on suspected terror-linked infrastructure in the Kashmir Valley. Earlier this year, authorities sealed several properties allegedly connected to Jamaat-e-Islami as part of intensified counter-terror and anti-separatist operations.