/Pahalgam attack: What changed in one year and how a town is learning to heal

A year ago, Pahalgam was not supposed to be in the news. Known for its postcard landscapes, pine forests, and the Lidder river cutting through its heart, the town had long been a symbol of Kashmir’s fragile normalcy. Then came the attack, sudden, violent, and disruptive in a way that changed not just a place, but the way it was seen. Twelve months later, the story of Pahalgam is no longer just about what happened that day. It is about what happened after.

In the immediate aftermath, the impact was visible and brutal. Hotels that were once fully booked stood empty. Tourists cancelled in waves. Local businesses, many of which survive entirely on seasonal travel, were pushed into uncertainty overnight. For guides, pony handlers, and small shop owners, the attack wasn’t just a moment of fear; it was a direct hit on livelihood. Yet, even in those first few days, there were signs of something else.

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Some shopkeepers chose not to shut down. Not because customers were coming in, but because closing felt like surrender. “If we close, fear wins,” one local was quoted as saying at the time, a sentiment that would quietly define the months ahead. Today, Pahalgam looks both familiar and changed. The tourists are returning, but cautiously. Security is tighter, more visible. Armed personnel, patrol vehicles, and checkpoints have become part of the everyday landscape. The valley still looks the same, but it feels different.

For locals, the memory hasn’t faded. It surfaces in conversations, in warnings given to visitors, in the awareness that normalcy here is always negotiated, never guaranteed. And yet, life has resumed. Markets are open. Cafes are serving again. Tourists pose for photos against the same mountains that once framed headlines of fear. The economy, though shaken, is finding its footing again, slowly, unevenly, but steadily.

Perhaps the most telling change is not in infrastructure or security, but in mindset. There is caution, yes, but also resolve. For many who live here, leaving was never an option. Staying, rebuilding, and continuing with daily life became the only response. Not dramatic, not loud, but persistent.