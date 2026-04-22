Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (Apr 22) paid tribute to the 26 people who lost their lives in the horrifying Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Reiterating India's firm resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms, the PM expressed solidarity with families who lost their loved ones a year ago, and said that the country stands determined to dismantle "the heinous designs of terrorists." One year ago today, on April 22, 2025, the tragic Pakistan-backed terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's popular tourist spot Pahalgam claimed the lives of 26 innocent people. Following the terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Subsequently, after a four-day conflict between the two countries, a ceasefire was achieved on May 10.
Also read | ‘India does not forget’: What happened on April 22 in Pahalgam and how did it draw red line against terror?
Remembering the innocent lives lost
In a post on X, Modi paid tribute to the "innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack" on this day last year. "They will never be forgotten," he said, adding that his thoughts are with the bereaved families.
"As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed," the PM wrote.
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Indian army hails 'decisive response'
Recalling Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army also issued a strong message against terrorism. "When boundaries of humanity are crossed, the response is decisive. Justice is Served. India Stands United," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army said in a post on X, accompanied by a graphic message stating, "Some boundaries should never be crossed. India does not forget."