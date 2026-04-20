/Pahalgam rises again: Tourists return in record numbers a year after terror tragedy

One year after a devastating Pahalgam terror attack left the scenic valley deserted, the famous tourist destination Pahalgam is witnessing an overwhelming return of visitors, signalling resilience and renewed confidence in the region. Once shaken by violence, Pahalgam is now bustling with activity. Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir, along with security agencies and local residents, have spent the past year working tirelessly to restore trust among tourists. Their efforts appear to be paying off, as traveler's from across India and around the world are once again flocking to the valley.

In a major boost to tourism, government data shows that over 2.5 lakh tourists from across the country have toured the iconic Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar over the past month alone. The surge highlights Kashmir’s enduring appeal as a must-visit destination.

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Despite the influx, the memory of the tragedy remains central to the town. A martyrs’ memorial has been established along the river in Pahalgam, bearing the names of the 26 victims who lost their lives in the attack. The site, marked by National flags, has become a place of tribute, with nearly every visitor stopping to pay their respects.

Tourists visiting Pahalgam describe a strong sense of safety, crediting the visible presence of security personnel stationed across key locations. Many say the atmosphere has shifted dramatically from fear to reassurance. To further strengthen security and transparency, the administration has introduced QR code-based tracking measures. These codes, assigned to taxi drivers, shopkeepers, hotel staff, and tourist guides, allow visitors to verify identities and ensure services are provided by individuals cleared by security agencies. The system also enables GPS-based monitoring, adding another layer of safety.

Following the attack, 48 tourist spots were temporarily shut down. Most have since reopened, restoring access to popular destinations. However, the area of Baisaran Valley, where the attack occurred, remains closed. Security forces have sealed off the route with barricades, and both locals and tourists are prohibited from entering. Heightened vigilance continues across major tourist hubs, including Gulmarg and Sonamarg. Additional checkpoints, barricades, and increased deployment of security personnel are in place, especially around the anniversary of the attack.

Officials view the surge in tourism not just as an economic revival, but also as a strong message against terrorism. As thousands return to enjoy the region’s natural beauty, Pahalgam stands as a symbol of recovery, where remembrance and renewal now go hand in hand.



