/‘Pahalgam massacre enhanced Pak’s image globally’: Lashkar commander exposes Islamabad’s role in killings

In a shocking confession, a terrorist of UN-designated terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba has confirmed Pakistan’s direct hand in the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Exposing Islamabad’s role, Abu Musa Kashmiri, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, claimed in a video that the Pahalgam attack enhanced Pakistan’s international standing.

Islamabad had denied any involvement in the April 22 Pahalgam attack, and had said that New Delhi’s allegations were “replete with fabrication.”

The Pakistan armed forces had also claimed that India had not provided any “shred of evidence” for their baseless allegations.

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In the video that has gone viral, Musa claimed, “After Bunyan-un-Marsoos, Pakistan’s international image was boosted... I don’t know if the Pahalgam attacks were right or wrong... but the actions that followed in the form of Pakistan’s Bunyan-un-Marsoos, in response to India’s Operation Sindoor, which had failed miserably, have taken our country 50 years forward.”

The remarks of the Lashkar commander contradict Islamabad’s denials and raise fresh questions over Pakistan’s role in the attack. The comments come at a time when Pakistan is hosting ceasefire talks between the US and Iran to end the war in Middle East.

The terrorist went on to claim that the attack has provided Pakistan with an opportunity to position itself as a mediator between the US and Iran.

In another video shared in January, Abu Musa Kashmiri had threatened to behead Hindus in a statement made in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The video of his remarks had surfaced on social media, but the date of its recording could not be confirmed.

In the video, Abu Musa openly called for violence against Hindus and said that the Kashmir issue can only be settled through terrorism and jihad. He said freedom cannot be achieved by appeals, but through violent means, and called for raising the flag of jihad.

Abu Musa is associated with the Jammu Kashmir United Movement, a Kashmiri group linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Kashmiri also targeted Pakistani leaders, alleging that Pakistan’s leaders have moved away from Islamic principles and were not following the path of jihad.