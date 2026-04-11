/Trump claims ‘clearing’ Hormuz of mines; Iran says US warship made U-turn after warning

US President Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that the US has started clearing mines in the strait of Hormuz “as a favour to countries all over the world”. Trump said in a post on Truth Social that Iran’s minelaying ships “are also lying at the bottom of the sea”. Trump added that the Iranian military’s air and naval capabilities have diminished and its missiles and drones “have been largely obliterated.”

“The only thing they have going is the threat that a ship may ‘bunk’ into one of their sea mines, which, by the way, all 28 of their mine-dropper boats are also lying at the bottom of the sea,” Trump said.

“We’re now starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz as a favour to Countries all over the World, including China, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, and many others. Incredibly, they don’t have the Courage or Will to do this work themselves,” he wrote.

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‘Several US Navy ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz’

Several US Navy ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, reported Axios, citing US official.

It is the first time US warships crossed the strait since the beginning of the war.

The operation was aimed at increasing confidence for commercial ships to cross, sources said.

“This was an operation that focused on freedom of navigation through international waters,” the US official said.

The narrow waterway off Iran’s southern coast is vital to the normal functioning of the global economy.

However, Iranian media denied reports that US warships crossed the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran says US destroyer forced to retreat after warning

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson as saying that a US destroyer attempted to enter the strait but was forced to retreat after a warning from Iran’s armed forces.

Iranian State TV said a warning was issued to the US military ship that it will be attacked within 30 minutes if it crosses the Strait of Hormuz.

A senior Iranian military official said in an interview with IRIB that the US naval vessel was warned that it would be targeted within 30 minutes if it continued moving towards the Strait of Hormuz.

The fear of Iranian attacks on shipping over the past several weeks has ⁠effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical conduit for global oil supplies. Throttling the strait has disrupted global energy markets.