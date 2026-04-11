/'If our interests are not met, we will walk out': Iran threatens to leave Islamabad talks

Iran's delegation arrived at the Islamabad Talks with clear demands, warning it would walk out of negotiations if its demands were not met, as state broadcaster IRIB reported a string of conditions Tehran is pressing on the United States in the first direct talks between the two sides following a fragile April 7 ceasefire.

"If the interests of the people and the Islamic Republic are not met, we will leave the negotiating room," the Iranian delegation said, according to IRIB.

The Iranian team is being led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, and former nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri, a lineup that Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said signals Tehran's seriousness. "This round of talks is not just a negotiation, but a demand," Gharibabadi said, adding that Iran was arriving with a long list of conditions.

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IRIB reported that following a lengthy bilateral meeting between Qalibaf and the Pakistani delegation, specialised technical teams entered consultations. On the substance of the talks, the broadcaster said Washington had accepted Iran's first condition, the release of frozen Iranian funds.

The most contentious issue, however, remains Lebanon. A ceasefire is in place in Beirut, but Iran is insisting on an end to Israeli Defence Forces strikes in southern Lebanon, where fighting has continued. Tehran has made clear this is a red line.

The warning comes against an already fractured backdrop. The ceasefire that ended roughly 39 days of conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran remains disputed, with both sides offering conflicting interpretations of its terms. Iran has separately threatened to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed as long as Israeli strikes persist in Lebanon.

Gharibabadi added that Iran was prepared for any outcome. "If the scenario is to defend the country, we are completely serious in this regard," he said.

The US delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance and including Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, arrived in Islamabad on Friday. Vance, speaking before departure, said Washington was open to engagement but warned Iran against playing games at the table.

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