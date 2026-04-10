/‘US loading warships’: Trump warns of renewed strikes if Iran does not comply in peace talks

President Donald Trump said on Friday that US warships are being reloaded with the best weaponry and stand ready to resume strikes on Iran if talks in Pakistan fail to produce a deal. “We have a reset going. We’re loading up the ships with the best ammunition, the best weapons ever made—even better than what we did previously and we blew them apart,” Trump told the New York Post in an interview.

“But we’re loading up the ships. We’re loading up the ships with the best weapons ever made, even at a higher level than we use to do a complete decimation,” said Trump, adding, “And if we don’t have a deal, we will be using them, and we will be using them very effectively.”

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“You’re dealing against people that we don’t know whether or not they tell the truth,” Trump told The Post.

“To our face, they’re getting rid of all nuclear weapons, everything’s gone. And then they go out to the press and say, ‘No, we’d like to enrich.’ So we’ll find out.”

‘World’s most powerful reset!‘

Earlier, in a brief and cryptic message on Truth Social, Trump said, “World’s most powerful reset!”

Speaking after Vice President JD Vance departed for Islamabad to lead the negotiations with Iran, Trump said, “We’re going to find out in about 24 hours. We’re going to know soon.”

The talks in Islamabad will commence amid a fragile two-week ceasefire.

Vance boarded Air Force Two and will be joined by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner in Islamabad to negotiate peace after a two-week ceasefire was announced on Tuesday.

Araghchi, Ghalibaf likely to represent Iran in talks

Iran is likely to be represented by foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, who insisted in pre-war talks that Iran had an inalienable right to enrich uranium, and the speaker of Iran’s parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

In the talks, the US is likely to demand that Iran hand over an estimated 1,000 pounds of deeply buried enriched uranium and continue the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping.

Trump has made it clear that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for free passage of ships is a critical component of any ceasefire deal. Only a few ships have passed through the strait since the US stopped bombing Iran.