/Nitish Kumar takes oath as Rajya Sabha member. Who will be Bihar CM?, check probable names

Former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar took oath as a Rajya Sabha member on Friday, clearing the way for the formation of a new government in Bihar. Rajya Sabha chairman CP Radhakrishnan administers the oath to Kumar in his chamber in a brief ceremony.

Several senior political leaders, including Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary, BJP president JP Nadda, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal were present during the occasion.

Nitish Kumar, Bihar's longest serving chief minister resigned from his membership of Bihar Legislative Council on March 30. Kumar tendered his resignation after being elected to the Rajya Sabha in early March.

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A new chief minister for Bihar is likely to be elected by the National Democratic Alliance on April 14. But it is not yet clear who that person would be as NDA leadership hasn't made any announcement in this regard and kept it a secret so far.

However, there are speculations on a few names

Nitish Kumar's son, who has not been politically active is one of the top contenders

Second is Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary

Third in number is Union Minister Nityanand Rai as the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai is said to be close to Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Nitish Kumar's political career is a masterclass in coalition manoeuvring, marked by a series of high-stakes ideological shifts. Beginning his journey as an MLA in 1985 and later serving as a Union Minister under the Vajpayee government, he first ascended to the Bihar Chief Minister's office in 2005 as a pillar of the NDA.

Since 2013, however, his tenure has been defined by a "revolving door" of alliances, alternating between the BJP and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD and Congress) in 2013, 2017, 2022, and 2024. Despite these frequent realignments, his political survival remains unparalleled; most recently, he secured a fifth electoral landslide in 2025, taking the oath as Chief Minister for a record-breaking tenth time.