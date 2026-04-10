/Is Europe turning against Israel? Netanyahu accuses Spain of ‘hostility’ after Gaza truce centre row

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday (April 10) accused Spain of waging a diplomatic campaign against the Jewish state, following Madrid's sustained criticism of Israel's war in Gaza after Hamas' attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

Netanyahu announced the removal of Spain's representatives from the US-led Commanders' Military Coordination Centre (CMCC) in Kiryat Gat, a body created to help stabilise post-war Gaza. "I have instructed today to remove Spain's representatives from the coordination centre in Kiryat Gat, after Spain has chosen repeatedly to stand against Israel," he said in a video statement.

Relations between Israel and Spain have been on a downward spiral since Madrid's recognition of the Palestinian state in May 2024 and its vocal criticism of the Gaza war. Both countries have withdrawn their ambassadors.

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"Those who attack the State of Israel instead of confronting terrorist regimes will not be our partners in shaping the region's future," Netanyahu added. "I am not prepared to tolerate this hypocrisy and hostility. I will not allow any country to conduct a diplomatic war against us without facing an immediate price," he said, referring to the decision to bar Madrid from the CMCC.

Spain was among a wave of European nations that moved to formally recognise the State of Palestine following the escalation of the conflict in late 2023. The momentum began in May 2024 with a coordinated announcement by Spain, Ireland, and Norway, followed by Slovenia and Armenia in June 2024.

A more significant shift came during the 80th UN General Assembly in September 2025, when several major powers, including France and the United Kingdom, joined the list, alongside Belgium, Portugal, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, and Andorra. This collective movement reflects a growing consensus among European governments that recognition is a necessary step toward a two-state solution, despite continued opposition from nations such as Germany and Italy.

The CMCC, from which Spain has now been barred, includes military personnel and diplomats from several countries, including France, Britain and the United Arab Emirates, who participate in meetings on security and humanitarian issues in Gaza, devastated by more than two years of war. Israel's foreign ministry had earlier on Friday announced the decision to bar Spain from the centre. "Israel will not remain silent in the face of those who attack us," Netanyahu said.

Meanwhile, American public opinion toward Israel has shifted significantly in recent years, with unfavourable views reaching 60% by April 2026, according to available data. Net approval has fallen sharply from positive territory to deeply negative over the past four years, driven by growing concerns over civilian casualties and a generational divide in public attitudes.