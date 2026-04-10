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Report: US To Seek Release of Detained Americans in Iran

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Apr 10, 2026, 22:00 IST | Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 22:00 IST
US negotiators intend to request the release of Americans detained in Iran as part of upcoming talks aimed at permanently ending the war, citing people briefed on the plans.

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