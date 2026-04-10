/All about MQ 4C Triton, the US surveillance drone that has gone missing

A US Navy surveillance drone, MQ-4C Triton, touted as US' most expensive aircraft disappeared over the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday (April 9), after declaring an in-flight emergency. This has raised questions about its fate amid heightened regional tensions.

According to data from Flightradar24, the drone was returning to its base at Naval Air Station Sigonella in Italy after completed nearly three hours of surveillance over the Persian Gulf when the unmanned aircraft took a slight turn towards Iran, according to Flightradar24.

It immediately sent code 7700 (for general emergency) and started descending from its altitude of 50,000 feet and soon disappeared.

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It is still not known whether the surveillance drone crashed or was shot down.

The incident comes just after Iran and US agreed to a two-week ceasefire and the opening of Strait of Hormuz, which links the Gulf to the Gulf of Oman.

What is MQ-4C Triton