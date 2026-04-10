/US Vice President Vance departs for Pakistan as fragile ceasefire and mutual suspicion set stage for Iran talks

US Vice President JD Vance on Friday (April 10) departed for Pakistan to take part in highly anticipated talks between Tehran and Washington aimed at negotiating a lasting peace in West Asia. The discussions follow a fragile ceasefire reached on April 7, ending around 39 days of intense conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. The war sent oil prices surging past $100 a barrel and dealt a severe blow to regional economies and global growth prospects.

The 'Islamabad Talks' are being held in a highly uncertain environment, with both sides growing increasingly suspicious of each other. Key aspects of the ceasefire remain contested, including a halt to Israel's bombing campaign in Lebanon. Several media reports indicate that Tehran has threatened to pull out of the negotiations if Israeli Defence Forces strikes on Lebanon continue.

The confusion stems from conflicting interpretations of the ceasefire terms. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif publicly posted on X that the cessation of hostilities in Lebanon was part of the deal, a post that, according to media reports, was shared with PMO in Islamabad by Washington itself.

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However, both Israel and the White House have since contested that characterisation. Tehran, for its part, has made clear it will not reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz as long as Israeli strikes persist.

The US delegation will be led by Vance and will also include Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of President Donald Trump, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Addressing reporters before departure, Vance struck a cautiously optimistic tone, saying Washington was open to constructive engagement if Iran approached the talks in good faith. "We're looking forward to the negotiation. I think it's going to be positive. As the President of the United States said, if the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we're certainly willing to extend the open hand," he said.

However, he warned that Washington would not be receptive if Iran attempts to play games at the negotiating table. "If they're going to try to play us, then they're going to find that the negotiating team is not that receptive," Vance added.



The first round of talks is scheduled for Saturday morning, local time.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)