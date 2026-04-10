Mathura boat tragedy: 10 dead, several missing after vessel capsizes in Yamuna

A devastating boat accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura has left at least 10 people dead and several others missing after a vessel carrying 25–30 pilgrims capsized in the Yamuna River near Keshighat on Friday (April 10). Rescue teams are racing against time as fears grow for those still unaccounted for.

The incident triggered chaos among passengers when the overcrowded boat overturned near a pontoon bridge in Vrindavan, a major pilgrimage hub. Initial reports indicate that the vessel may have collided with the bridge, leading to the incident.

Mathura DIG Shailesh Kumar Pandey, speaking to ANI, said the accident occurred at around 3:15 PM when the boat, carrying more passengers than its capacity, lost balance after reportedly hitting the pontoon bridge.

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“Ten bodies have been recovered so far. Fire Services, Police teams, local divers and boatmen are actively engaged in rescue operations. NDRF and SDRF teams are also being deployed to strengthen the search efforts,” he said.

Officials said several passengers managed to swim to safety, while others were rescued by locals who rushed to the spot immediately after the incident. However, the exact number of missing persons remains unclear, prompting an extensive search operation along the river stretch.



Authorities have also begun preliminary inquiries to determine lapses in safety protocols, including overloading and adherence to navigation norms.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives, calling the tragedy “heart-rending.” He directed officials to ensure swift rescue and relief operations and proper medical care for the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences, stating he was deeply pained by the mishap and assured that the local administration is providing all possible assistance to affected families.

"Deeply pained by the mishap due to the capsizing of a boat in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is assisting those affected," the Prime Minister wrote on X.