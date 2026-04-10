/Major spy network busted: Delhi Police arrest 11 in ISI-linked espionage case

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday (April 10) dismantled a major espionage and terror module allegedly run by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). In a coordinated multi-state crackdown, security agencies arrested 11 individuals from Delhi and Punjab.



According to police, the accused were in direct contact with Pakistan-based handlers through encrypted applications. They were allegedly receiving instructions to carry out espionage and other anti-national activities targeting sensitive installations.

Investigators revealed that the operatives had installed CCTV cameras at several strategic locations across North India, including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab. These cameras were placed near key security and defence establishments.

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In the first phase of the operation, six accused were arrested. Police recovered nine solar-powered CCTV cameras that were transmitting real-time footage to handlers in Pakistan through mobile applications.

Security forces also seized four pistols, including three foreign-made PX5 weapons and one country-made firearm, along with 24 live cartridges. Officials said the network was being financed through UPI transactions, with some funds linked to illegal arms smuggling.

In a parallel operation based on inputs from military intelligence, five more suspects were arrested in Punjab. These individuals were involved in conducting reconnaissance of sensitive Army and paramilitary sites and sharing images and videos with their handlers.

The investigation further found that the network was actively engaged in radicalising and recruiting youths for espionage, terror activities and arms trafficking.

Officials said the module was also planning potential terror strikes, including grenade attacks on security establishments. These plans have now been foiled.

Authorities have launched a wider probe to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy and identify other operatives linked to the network.