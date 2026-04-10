/IRGC denies violating ceasefire, accuses 'zionist enemy' of any attacks

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Force has denied any violation of the ceasefire. The statement released on Friday claims that if any attacks have been carried out in countries along the southern shores of the Persian Gulf, “they are undoubtedly the work of the Zionist enemy (Israel) or the United States.” The development comes amid reports of attacks in Kuwait, Jubail, Ras Tanura, Yanbu and Riyadh following the negotiations of a ceasefire just 90 minutes ahead of Trump's “civilisation” erasure ultimatum.

"During the past few hours, various news outlets have published reports about attacks on facilities in some Persian Gulf states. We must inform you that the Iranian Armed Forces have not launched any missiles or drones at any country during the ceasefire," read the statement by the IRGC. It further asserted that if any such attack has been reported by the news agencies, then “they are undoubtedly the work of the Zionist enemy (Israel) or the United States.” It claimed that the proud IRGC, if it strikes, it will "openly and courageously announce it in an official statement. Any action not included in official statements of the Islamic Republic of Iran is unrelated to us."

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Earlier on Thursday, Kuwait's News Agency reported that a National Guard site had been targeted by drones. Kuwait's Foreign Minister, in a statement, said that several “vital facilities” in Kuwait. Similarly, Saudi Arabia also reported attacks in "infrastructure for oil and gas production, transport and refining, as well as petrochemical plants and power facilities in Riyadh, the Eastern Province and the industrial city of Yanbu," said the energy ministry official as quoted by AFP.

US and Iranian officials are scheduled to meet in Islamabad on April 11, with delegations including US Vice President JD Vance, Middle East Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, presidential adviser Jared Kushner, CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi to discuss further on the framework of the ceasefire.