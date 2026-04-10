/Pluto could be the ninth planet again? 10-year-old’s letter goes viral, NASA chief reacts

A handwritten letter by a 10-year-old has drawn widespread attention after urging NASA to restore Pluto’s planetary status. The note, written with clarity and sincerity, has resonated across social media, not only for its emotional appeal but also for its grounding in basic scientific facts. What began as a simple classroom-style argument has reignited a long-standing debate in astronomy.

The child, identified as Kaela, addresses her letter directly to NASA, writing, “Dear NASA…Please make Pluto a planet again. I really want it to be a planet again.” The letter was supported with clear reasoning, noting that Pluto is part of the solar system and was once recognised as a planet. It added that although it is now classified differently, it “deserves to be an actual planet.” The letter highlights key facts: Pluto’s location in the Kuiper Belt, its discovery in 1930 by Clyde Tombaugh, and its five known moons. The child also pointed out that Pluto is smaller than Earth’s moon, yet remains significant in the solar system.

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NASA’s Response and Public Reaction

The story gained further traction after NASA responded. In a brief but notable reply, Nasa chief Jared Isaacman stated, “Kaela, We are looking into this.” While not a policy statement, the response captured public imagination and added to the letter’s visibility. Online reactions were swift and varied. Many praised the child’s curiosity, while others described her as a “Plutonian expert.” Some users even joked about renaming Pluto in her honour, while others revisited the scientific debate with renewed interest.

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Why Pluto Lost Its Planet Status

According to Space.com, Pluto is the largest known dwarf planet in the solar system and was once considered the ninth and most distant planet from the Sun. It lies in the Kuiper Belt, a region beyond Neptune filled with icy bodies and countless comets. Pluto was reclassified as a dwarf planet in 2006, sparking widespread debate. Its existence was first proposed by astronomer Percival Lowell in 1905 due to irregularities in planetary orbits. Although Lowell died before its discovery, Pluto was eventually identified in 1930 by Clyde Tombaugh at the Lowell Observatory using predicted calculations.

Kaela’s letter has once again highlighted how scientific classifications can intersect with public sentiment. While the definition of a planet remains unchanged, the discussion around Pluto continues to engage both scientists and the public. The letter’s closing line, apologising for "any handwriting or spelling mistakes."