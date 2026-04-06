/Artemis II photos: A crescent Earth and an iconic Moon basin seen for the first time by the human eye

Artemis II Earth and Moon photos: The historic mission to the Moon has produced some stunning shots of the Earth and the Moon. The astronauts have taken beautiful images of our planet as they leave it behind and go towards the Moon.
The Artemis II spacecraft Orion is about to reach the Moon. The crew has shared several photos of the Moon and the Earth taken from Integrity in space. Mind-blowing pictures of Earth and the Moon offer a perspective that people cannot gain from the planet. The four astronauts are living extraordinary moments, and the photos also show their time inside the tiny capsule. Here are the photos from the Artemis II mission.
A photo of Earth taken by NASA astronaut and Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman from the Orion spacecraft’s window after completing the translunar injection burn on April 2. The photo also shows two auroras (top right and bottom left), besides the zodiacal light (bottom right) as the Earth eclipses the Sun.
Another view of Earth captured by NASA astronaut and Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman. This image was also taken after the translunar injection burn on April 2.
This photo, taken from the Orion spacecraft on Day 2 of the Artemis II mission, shows the Moon in the distance. The picture was taken by a camera on the tip of one of the solar array wings on Orion.
NASA astronaut Christina Koch is seen using a tablet inside the dimly lit Orion crew capsule in the photo taken on April 3, 2026. CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen is seen in profile towards the right, looking out of one of Orion’s windows. The cabin is dark since the lights were turned off to avoid glare on the windows.
Wiseman took another shot of Earth on April 4 as Orion travels towards the Moon. The photo was taken when the Artemis II spacecraft was more than two-thirds of the way to the Moon. NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Victor Glover, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen are on board the capsule.
The most mind-blowing image is of Earth, left behind by Orion in the vast expanse of the darkness of space. The photo was taken from near the display console on the Orion spacecraft. NASA wrote, "The Earth is illuminated by the blackness of space and grows smaller as the crew journeys closer to the Moon." The photo was taken on Day 5 of the Artemis II mission.
This photo shows the Orientale basin, the youngest of the large lunar basins, on the right edge of the Moon. The Artemis II is the first mission to have humans see the entire basin with their eyes.