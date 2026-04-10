/US-Iran negotiations in Islamabad: Will fragile ceasefire hold as high-stakes talks begin? Five things to know

Substantial differences remain between the two sides. Washington's reported 15-point proposal address Iran’s nuclear programme, missile capabilities, sanctions relief and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has countered with a 10-point plan demanding control over the strait, a toll for vessels crossing the strait, the lifting of sanctions and an end to regional military operations. Continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon have further complicated the process, with Iran warning the negotiations risk becoming “meaningless”. Additionally Tehran has also refused to concede to US & Israel's demands on its nuclear programme.