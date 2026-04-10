/‘BJP will implement Uniform Civil Code in 6 months, give Rs 3,000 to women’: Amit Shah unveils Bengal polls manifesto

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto, ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the West Bengal Assembly elections and said the party would implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state within six months and provide Rs 3,000 per month to women for their financial independence.

Shah said the manifesto is the roadmap for building a ‘Sonar Bangla,' and the BJP’s promises were aimed at farmers, youth, women, and government employees.

“The BJP Sankalp Patra will guide farmers, youth, and women, giving them a new direction. It will offer renewed hope to every citizen who takes pride in Bengal’s culture and will serve as a roadmap for the creation of Sonar Bangla,” the Union home minister said.

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The BJP government would bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welfare model to Bengal and ensure that all central government schemes are implemented with full accountability.

‘Last 15 years of Mamata govt a nightmare for people’

Launching a sharp attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), Shah alleged that the last 15 years of Mamata Banerjee’s government had been a ‘nightmare’ for the people of West Bengal.

Shah announced a monthly assistance of Rs 3,000 to women for their financial independence. He added that 33% reservation would also be provided for women in the police force and in all government jobs in the state.

The BJP also set a target of creating 75 lakh ‘Lakhpati Didis’ to empower women economically.

Shah said there would be at least one women’s police station in every mandal, along with a help desk in every police station.

Shah said that the Uniform Civil Code, already implemented in several BJP-ruled states, would be implemented in West Bengal within six months of the party forming the government.

He also said that all government employees and salaried workers would be ensured dearness allowance (DA), and that the 7th Pay Commission would be implemented within 45 days under BJP government.

‘Graduates would be given a monthly allowance’

Announcing promises for the youth, Shah said recent graduates would be given a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000. Besides, a one-time financial assistance of Rs 15,000 would also be provided to help them prepare for competitive examinations.

The BJP manifesto also promised to add an additional Rs 3,000 annually for farmers from the state government under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, taking the total assistance to Rs 9,000 per year.

He also announced that the BJP government would procure 100% of farmers’ paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal so that farmers are not forced to sell their produce at lower prices.

A new scheme would be introduced to ensure fair value for paddy, potato and mango growers, he added.

‘BJP will take decisive action against infiltrators’

The Union Home Minister further said the BJP would follow a policy of “detect, delete and deport” and take decisive action against infiltrators.

“We will have zero tolerance for infiltrators. The citizens of Bengal are concerned about the state’s identity if infiltration continues. I want to assure the people of West Bengal that form a BJP government with a full majority, we will act decisively under the policy of detect, delete and deport, and remove infiltrators from Bengal,” Shah said.

Voting in West Bengal will be held in two phases this time: on April 23 across 152 seats, and on April 29 covering 142 seats.