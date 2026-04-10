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No plan' to attend Islamabad talks until Lebanon strikes end: Iran state media

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Apr 10, 2026, 17:57 IST | Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 17:57 IST
No plan' to attend Islamabad talks until Lebanon strikes end: Iran state media

No plan' to attend Islamabad talks until Lebanon strikes end: Iran state media Photograph: (Credit: X)

Story highlights

Iranian state media outlets have categorically denied reports that a high-level delegation has landed in Islamabad for peace talks. 

After a ceasefire was declared between the US and Iran, Israel continued to bombard Lebanon on April 8. And now, Pakistan, as the mediator, has set the platform for talks in Islamabad on Saturday (Apr 11). Ahead of the talks, Iranian news agency Fars reported, citing sources, that the delegation from Tehran has no plans to attend. This comes as international media reports claim Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Bager Ghalibaf have travelled to Pakistan for negotiation with the United States.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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