/No plan' to attend Islamabad talks until Lebanon strikes end: Iran state media

After a ceasefire was declared between the US and Iran, Israel continued to bombard Lebanon on April 8. And now, Pakistan, as the mediator, has set the platform for talks in Islamabad on Saturday (Apr 11). Ahead of the talks, Iranian news agency Fars reported, citing sources, that the delegation from Tehran has no plans to attend. This comes as international media reports claim Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Bager Ghalibaf have travelled to Pakistan for negotiation with the United States.