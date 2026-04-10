/Iran war and Ukraine war merged already: Zelensky reveals Ukrainian military helped Gulf nations shoot down Iranian Shahed drones

It appears that the Russia-Ukraine war and Iran-US-Israel war had already merged. In the first such admission, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that Ukrainian armed forces helped Gulf states in thwarting Shahed drone attacks from Iran. Iran had attacked states like the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar with missiles and drones in retaliation for the US-Israel joint strikes that sparked off the Iran war on 28 February.

What Zelensky said about Ukraine role in Iran war

Zelensky revealed that Ukrainian military personnel shot down Iranian-designed Shahed drones in multiple Middle Eastern countries during the Iran war as part of a broader effort to help allies. The same type of drones were used by Russia against Ukraine in their war.

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The Ukrainian president said these were active combat operations, not training. “This was not about a training mission or exercises, but about support in building a modern air defence system that can actually work.”

The operations took place before the tentative ceasefire involving Iran, the US and Israel was announced by US President Donald Trump.

How Ukrainian forces helped Gulf states in Iran war

The Ukrainian president said Ukrainian forces used domestically produced interceptor drones to help the Gulf nations, which he did not name. Ukrainian personnel operated across several nations, he said, with 228 Ukrainian experts deployed in the region.

“I won’t say who asked us to do this. But partners did ask — it’s a fact. They asked at different levels, from political to military leadership,” he added.

Ukraine is getting weapons in return

Describing the partnerships as strategic, he said Ukraine is receiving in return some financial arrangements, as well as weapons for protecting its energy infrastructure. There are also deals on oil and diesel, he hinted. “We are helping strengthen their security in exchange for contributions to our country’s resilience… This is far more than simply receiving money,” he said.

Zelensky warns of pressure on Ukraine amid Russia-Ukraine Easter truce

Speaking after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 32-hour Easter ceasefire, Zelensky said Ukraine is ready to reciprocate to any violations and would be under pressure in the coming days.

“We proposed a ceasefire during the Easter holidays this year and will act accordingly… People need an Easter free from threats and real movement towards peace,” he said.

Putin had ordered a halt in hostilities from 4 p.m. Saturday to the end of Sunday. But previous ceasefire attempts have largely failed, with both sides accusing each other of violations.

Zelensky said Ukraine will face increased pressure in spring and summer, citing battlefield challenges and shifting US political focus.

Despite concerns that Middle East tensions could divert support for Ukraine, Zelensky said allies continued to supply Patriot missile defence systems, with a new batch recently delivered.

Ukraine demands full sanctions on Russian oil

The US had de-sanctioned some Russian oil exports amid price spikes due to the disruption of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran during the war. But Zelensky sought full restoration of sanctions on Russian oil, noting that Moscow benefits from rising energy prices caused by Gulf infrastructure damage and Iran’s disruption of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Ukraine-Russia fighting has been continuing along a 1,250-kilometre front line even as US-led peace talks stalled amid the Middle East tensions.

Ukraine had recently intensified strikes on Russian energy infrastructure. Zelenskyy said Ukraine's partners asked Kyiv to scale back these attacks during the Hormuz disruption.